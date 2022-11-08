×
Rebel Wilson Announces Birth of First Child via Surrogate

rebel wilson in a purple dress on the red carpet
Actress Rebel Wilson (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 01:27 PM EST

Rebel Wilson is officially a mom.

The "Pitch Perfect" star announced Monday the arrival of her first child — a daughter named Royce Lillian — who was born via surrogate this past week.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Rebel wrote in an Instagram post alongside the first photo of her newborn. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

"Thank you for helping me start my own family; it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!" she continued. "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly … much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

The news comes days after Wilson laid to rest rumors she was engaged to Ramona Agruma via her Instagram Story.

"Thanks for the well wishes," she captioned a pic of the pair together on Nov. 5, "but we are NOT engaged!"

Wilson first revealed she was in a relationship with Agruma in June via Instagram, saying she had been "searching for a Disney Prince," but realized what she needed "all this time was a Disney Princess." She alluded to the relationship shortly before the announcement when she told People she had been set up with her new partner "through a friend."

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she told the outlet. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

Wilson went on to reflect on how finding "more self-worth" elevated what a person wants in a partner "so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship."

"There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have," she continued. "So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved