Rebel Wilson Engaged to Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson is engaged.

The "Pitch Perfect" star proposed to her partner, Ramona Agruma, and on Sunday revealed that she said yes.

"We said YES!" she captioned a set of photographs on Instagram of the proposal at Disneyland in California. The engagement ring, a 2.55-carat Tiffany & Co diamond ring, carries a special meaning to the couple.

"Our friend Hugh, who set us up, gave us Tiffany heart charms on our first-ever date in Los Angeles in late 2021," Wilson told People. "So it's amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany's ring."

The venue where the proposal took place also has some significance. Last year Wilson revealed that she was in a relationship while also coming out on social media. In the post, she referred to Agruma as her "Disney Princess. I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she captioned a photo of the pair together. The caption included a heart and rainbow emoji.

The news comes days after Wilson admitted during an appearance on the "Life Uncut" podcast that Agruma's parents were not as accepting of their relationship.

"My whole family has just been amazing," said Wilson, according to Page Six. "Ramona's family hasn't been as accepting. And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public."

Wilson continued: "With her, she's not in the public eye, it's much harder on her. It's so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things."

Wilson — who welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate back in November 2022 — opened up about first meeting Agruma with People, saying that she was "shocked" at "how deep the connection was and how instant it was" when they met.

She admitted to thinking up until that point that she "was really looking for a husband" — to the point where she "[dated] about 50 guys in one year to try to catch up on the dating experience."

"I always was a bit of a girls' girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection and I was just shocked," Wilson recalled.

She added: "And then I was like, 'Oh, well, what if that was just part of my personality that I was repressing and wasn't exploring?' And maybe I should have 10 years earlier. My journey is what it is, but it's just awesome now to be in a relationship."