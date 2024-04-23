Rebel Wilson Memoir Published With Redacted Allegations

Rebel Wilson's memoir, "Rebel Rising," has been released in the UK, but with parts of it redacted due to legal reasons.

Notably, allegations about Sacha Baron Cohen were removed, the Independent reported, highlighting that the book, already out in the U.S., includes a chapter called "Sacha Baron Cohen and Other [expletive]."

In her memoir, Wilson calls out Cohen's behavior during the filming of their 2016 comedy "Grimsby" — claims that he has vehemently denied. A spokesperson slammed the "false claims" brought forth in the U.S. version of her book.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of 'The Brothers Grimsby,' " the statement read.

The Independent noted that the UK version has a reference to "the worst experience of my professional life. An incident that left me feeling bullied, humiliated and compromised."

"It can't be printed here due to the peculiarities of the law in England and Wales," the book further states.

The remainder of the page is redacted, with black lines obscuring additional information throughout the chapter.

In her memoir, Wilson clarifies that her intention wasn't to cancel Cohen with her recollections but rather to recount an incident that left her feeling "completely disrespected," leading to self-destructive behavior such as unhealthy eating.

In the UK version of the book, the "Bridesmaids" star expresses regret over the day she met Cohen, whom she previously regarded as her "idol."

Wilson recounts their initial meeting at a dinner party hosted by "Little Britain" star Matt Lucas.

A year later, Cohen offered her a role in "Grimsby," known as "The Brothers Grimsby" in North America. In the film, she portrayed Dawn, the wife of Cohen's character Nobby, a soccer enthusiast entangled in the affairs of his undercover agent brother.