We've Elected Hero Trump, Let's Not Forget Others

Who doesn't love a hero?

We're talking about real live flesh and blood people making the impossible a reality.

With one of the most remarkable elections in American history now behind us, we know Donald Trump is a hero, in more ways than one.

But, we need also to focus on, and not forget, at least two people, known to only a sliver of the electorate, who helped make 2024 turn out the way it did.

Perhaps some might say that No. 45 would not have become No. 47 without them.

On that point, I'll let you decide.

I'm not fond of and never have been enamored with nepotism.

I met the Trumps, and in doing so, had to revisit my disdain for nepotism.

Lara Trump is Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law.

She’s been married to Trump son Eric, since 2014. They have two young children.

Just another privileged suburban woman trading on her family name?

Hardly.

Lara built her career reputation as a television producer.

Yes, the Trump name opened lots of doors. But this column is not about that.

It's about the RNC (the governing body of the Republican Party) floundering over the logistics of election integrity.

The RNC needed Lara a lot more than Lara needed the RNC.

Lara was elected co-chair of the RNC in March, 2024; eight months before Election Day.

Lara got to work.

She partnered with Turning Point’s Charlie Kirk and unknown volunteer Scott Presler of Gays for Trump.

She found and trained 100,000 poll watchers for just the battleground states.

She hired 6,000 lawyers for these same states.

She, and her people, were in hundreds of courtrooms, sometimes within minutes of identifying questionable election procedures.

Lara ran the "Election Integrity Task Force."

They removed multiple obsolete names from unedited voter rolls, depriving the Democrats of questionable voting opportunities.

They jumped on every suspicious election move, up to and including poll closings on Election Day. When Pennsylvania had tens of thousands of new and suspicious registrations on Election Day, Lara had them thrown out.

When the Dems hatched a scheme to get an unlimited number of foreign votes redirected to the battleground states, Lara was in court. When a battleground state declared that they would stop counting and come back the next day, Lara said let’s ask the judge.

Lara's name is synonymous with clean and fair elections.

Our other hero got a brief mention above.

People call the Keystone State Pennsylvania. I call it "Preslervania."

Scott Presler is a great American story. Scott established his reputation by doing a neighborhood cleanup in Baltimore.

Two years ago, Scott personally committed to turning Pennsylvania red.

Scott started as an army of one and built the "Early Vote Action" organization, an RNC affinity group. He communicated on social media and built an army of volunteers.

They went through an array of Pennsylvania counties, knocking on doors, holding rallies and, one by one, turned blue voters red.

He reduced Pennsylvania’s Democrat-net-voter advantage by approximately 300,000 voters. He flipped six counties from majority blue to majority red.

He stood up for the Amish in a local government dispute and built a brand-new Republican constituency. He is young (under 40), long-haired, gay, tireless and fearless. At 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Fox called Pennsylvania for Trump.

Scott sent President Trump an email presenting the biggest of the battleground states.

Two days later the Pennsylvania Senate seat fell.

McCormick will succeed Sen. Bob Casey, Jr., D-Pa.

"Preslervania" has succeeded in Pennsylvania.

So, what’s next for our heroes?

Lara should run the review of the 2020 election.

Then we can go from Trump/Vance in 2024 to J.D. Vance/Lara Trump in 2028.

Scott should be on the RNC payroll.

He has four years to turn a few states red: New Hampshire, Minnesota, Virginia and New Mexico.

Turn him loose.

Give him a budget.

Don’t look back.

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party. Read More — Here.