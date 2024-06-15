Lara Trump Warns Election Cheaters: 'We Will Track You Down'

Lara Trump told a crowd in Michigan on Friday the Republican National Committee (RNC) will go after anyone who cheats in an election.

"This year is the year we do it," the co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump told Turning Point USA's Detroit Convention. "We are also sending a loud and clear message out there to anyone who thinks about cheating in an election; We will find you, we will track you down, and we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law.

The event was hosted in the key battleground state of Michigan, one of the locales of the election integrity questions during the contested 2020 presidential election.

"What we need to ensure is integrity in our electoral process," Lara Trump said at the event. "We can never go back and repeat 2020, but we can learn the lessons from 2020."

The issue of ballot integrity is something that RNC Chair Michael Whately has said is a top priority under his leadership.

Whately vowed in March that the RNC "will be focused like a laser on getting out the vote and protecting the ballot."

Last week the Republican National Committee launched the "Swamp the Vote" initiative to promote the use of absentee, mail-in ballots, and early in-person voting — adopting the long-running Democrat playbook pushed in 2020 under the guise of COVID.

Former President Trump is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at the event called The People's Convention, which will air live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

Other scheduled speakers include Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Trump Dr. Ben Carson.

Turning Point USA is political advocacy group that seeks to influence high school and college students on conservative values.