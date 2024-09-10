Lara Trump to Newsmax: RNC Working to Clean Up Voter Rolls

RNC Co-chair Lara Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday it's "fundamental" that Americans have faith in the electoral process, but many of them don't after 2020. Trump told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that the RNC is working with states to "reestablish that trust." She said, "It is imperative that we get off the voter rolls people who are dead, who have moved out of the state, and we've worked very closely with states, and we have to go state by state often to encourage them to clean their voter rolls."

She said, "Every single American who can legitimately vote should have their opportunity to vote one time in our elections, and that is what we are working towards at the RNC." She said the Committee has reached out to the DNC to work with them on election integrity, but so far they haven't responded.

Trump said that one of the ways to ensure election integrity is to make sure only American citizens are voting. She said in Texas, thousands of illegals were voting, adding, "they don't want to check citizenship before we vote in November. Right. And that's why we actually had to go to the Supreme Court. And we went through Arizona to do this. Arizona was not checking citizenship to register voters, and we took it to the Supreme Court from the RNC.

"They agreed with us, and they said, guess what? You have to be a U.S. Citizen to register to vote. And that can set precedent across the country as well. So sadly, we have to work hard at this."

She added, "There is no intention, of course, to disenfranchise any legal or legitimate voter."

