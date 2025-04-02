Do We Dare Brand the Left, RINOs as Treacherous?

Every time this writer turns around, hundreds of millions — or even billions of dollars — in government contracts are being cancelled.

This seemingly daily occurrence is nothing short of gloriously beyond words, and "I'm Lovin' It."

Let's hope it continues and takes hold!

With discernible frequency we may read of the judiciary blocking the cancellation of spending championed by our superheroes, President Donald Trump and Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk.

As a result of this, it's hard to ascertain what’s really going on, or what portends for the outcome.

We can trust President Trump’s unwavering, unprecedented sincerity, and his willingness to do absolutely everything in his power to save America from conceivably hyperinflation, recession, and bankruptcy.

Unfortunately. this writer and his fellow Americans trust Republicans in Congress less than anyone. And we need Congress to back up these cuts!

After all, Congress, as per our Constitution, engages in all the spending.

Myself, and my fellow Americans can't help but feel some in the GOP, on Capitol Hill, are frankly . . . cowardly. This more than applies to "careerist" Republican members of the U.S. House and Senate.

Our future is at stake, and it's nerve-wracking for the average struggling American.

Let's call it for what it is: Big Government is a cancer. And that malignancy has metastasized. As with any disease of such severity, strong measures — maybe even painful ones --- must be marshalled to rout out what can only be described as a "left-wing infection."

Make no mistake, we have an epic battle on our hands, the biggest since 1861 or 1941.

Yet President Trump and the MAGA movement continue to unflinchingly fight, at levels truly beautiful, and awe-inspiring.

Specifically, let's recall this Trump administration success: Canada’s backing down in the conflict over trade.

Trump’s secret?

He understands that nations like Canada need the U.S. exponentially more than the U.S. needs Canada.

Truth be told, the U.S. doesn't need Canada, or the notable beyond arrogance of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

We don't need any other country — at all.

This will become especially true once the United States opens the free market on American soil, for production again.

Even with all our taxation, regulation, and delusional psychopathy (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), etc.), the U.S. remains light-years ahead of everyone in every measure that matters.

Self-indulgent millionaires (think Ellen De Generes and Rosie O’Donnell, as two examples) will never define truly patriotic and hardworking of Americans; both celebrities can afford to leave America in a rainbow-preening frenzy of virtue-signaling.

However, for many others on the left, because they aren't affluent, are reduced to screaming insults on Facebook and vandalizing Elon Musk dealerships.

America wins when it’s free, capitalist, legally gun-carrying, unapologetically assertive, and beautifully independent self is allowed to thrive.

The Trump MAGA movement gets this.

Left methodology is very simple to decipher.

It has been employed by autocrats as long as totalitarianism has existed.

Ponder these liberal assertions and actions:

Decide how you want to control others: socialized medicine, censorship, gun control, and hammering on social hot-buttons like race, sexuality, etc. to divide people from one another.

Accuse Trump of wanting to control others the way you really want to control others. Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin did exactly this, repeatedly.

Seize control from Trump (think Lawfare). Then proceed to do all the things you accused our president of doing, which are in actuality . . . things he never did.

Proceed to do all those things yourself.

The left seeks to repeat this cycle now, to give us another Biden regime (only worse).

We have to fight, and win this, as an ideological war.

We can't underestimate, nor excuse the progressive liberalism, or half-hearted republicanism, because they still insiduously impact the media, schools, embrace the extant Deep State, as well as much of the corporate and entertainment world.

Interestingly, Bill Maher, recently observed, "You have to respect that; the guy did win. It’s more than half the country . . . you cannot like Trump, you can hate him, but you can’t hate everybody who voted for him. . . I don’t hate half the country and I don’t want to hate half the country."

Maher’s attitude differs from most Democratic voters this writer has encountered.

Most in that camp outright loathe those who voted for Trump. Think: "Basket of Deplorables," "Garbage!"

"Anti-Trumpers" seemingly vacillate between raw hatred of Trump voters and a childlike refusal to accept that anyone could have cast their vote for him.

Are "anti-Trumpers" "unhinged"?

You decide.

Viewing themselves as enlightened, objective, and well-informed, these poor bewildered CNN and MSNBC viewers are 100% the product of a media which entirely manufactures a false narrative about the characteristics of Trump positions and the many reasons people voted for him three times.

Democratic voters are so apoplectic about Trump, they seem not to have noticed how their own openly socialist and fascist candidates have taken on positions differing little from history’s most notorious dictatorships, reigns resulting in the deaths of millions.

No, our nation's 47th commander in chief can’t save us from everything.

The battles heretofore alluded to and enumerated will continue.

We all must be prepared to defeat the left decisively.

Many liberals and half-hearted conservatives are anti-social, even bullies.

If those who voted for Trump stand up to them, they will melt away like the "Wicked Witch of the West" in L. Frank Baum's the "The Wizard of Oz."

And not a moment too soon.

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He's the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," (see: www.DrHurd.com. Dr. Hurd has been quoted in and/or appeared on over 30 radio shows/podcasts (including Rush Limbaugh and Larry Elder), and on Newsmax TV. He also authors two self-help columns weekly. Dr. Hurd resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read More of Dr. Hurd's Reports — Here.