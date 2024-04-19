Trump, RNC Deploy Election Integrity Program Army

Donald Trump's campaign is going all out to protect the vote in the 2024 presidential election.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee announced they will deploy 100,000 volunteers and attorneys is battleground states to ensure transparency and fairness in the 2024 elections.

"Having the right people to count the ballots is just as important as turning out voters on Election Day," the former president said in a release. "Republicans are now working together to protect the vote and ensure a big win on November 5."

Whenever a ballot is being cast or counted, the committee said, Republican poll watchers will be observing the process and reporting irregularities. Republican National Committee lawyers and the volunteer attorneys will provide rapid response services to resolve any issues of election integrity using a sophisticated, tested action protocol, the RNC said in a release.



"Every ballot. Every precinct. Every processing center. Every county. Every battleground state. We will be there," RNC co-Chair Lara Trump said.

The RNC said it will train poll watchers, poll workers, and attorneys on how to monitor voting sites and ballot tabulation centers to ensure every vote is counted accurately and fairly. Attorneys will be at every target processing center where mail ballots are counted.

An Election Integrity Hotline also is being established, where lawyers will field questions and issues reported by poll watchers and voters statewide. Lawyers will guide poll watchers through the appropriate election code and provide clarity on how various issues should be answered, resolved, or escalated.

The system will be operational from the first day of early voting through election day and beyond, if necessary, the committee said.

Committee lawyers already are fighting legal battles around the country. In this election cycle, the committee has engaged in 82 election integrity lawsuits in 25 states.