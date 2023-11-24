×
Ramaswamy: Hold Fifth GOP Debate on X to Boost Viewers

By    |   Friday, 24 November 2023 09:27 PM EST

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is calling on the Republican National Committee to hold its fifth 2024 presidential primaries debate on Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The candidate, who FiveThirtyEight estimates is in fourth place, told the New York Post on Friday that the debate should also be moderated by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who now hosts a show on X.

Carlson "might just ask questions that primary voters actually care about," Ramaswamy said in a swipe aimed at RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and the cable TV moderators of the first four debates.

"They say they want to reach younger voters and new audiences? Well, that's how you do it," he added.

Ramaswamy made a similar proposal at the third debate hosted by NBC News in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 8, arguing that Carlson, Musk, and podcaster Joe Rogan would bring in "ten times the viewership."

NewsNation is set to broadcast the fourth debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Dec. 6. Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas, and The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson will moderate.

The CW Network will also broadcast it live in Eastern and Central time zones.

Ramaswamy's campaign has recently been highly critical of McDaniel.

He called for her resignation earlier this month at the Miami debate following poor election performances for Republicans this year in Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.

The candidate reiterated his sentiment via X on Nov. 15, linking to a petition to fire her.

"I am sick & tired of this Republican Establishment that has made us a party of losers," Ramaswamy wrote. "Where is the accountability for years of losing: 2018, 2020, 2022 and now 2023?

"I'm asking grassroots conservatives across the nation to join me so she can feel the power of the people. It's time to stop the culture of surrender and losing," he added. "Resign, Ronna."

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


