Ramaswamy Rips RNC's McDaniel for GOP Losses, Calls on Her to Resign

Multimillionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy ripped into Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, on Wednesday night in Miami, saying the third GOP debate this year could have drawn more viewers with a better format.

"Let's speak the truth," Ramaswamy said. "Since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost in 2018, 2020, 2022, no red wave that never came. We got trounced last night in 2023. And I think that we have to have accountability in our party.

"For that matter, Ronna, if you want to come on stage tonight, you want to look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign, I will turn over [and] yield my time to you. Frankly, look, the people there are cheering for losing in the Republican Party. Think about who's moderating this debate. This should be Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk. We'd have 10 times the viewership asking questions that GOP primary voters actually care about and bringing more people into our party."

He also lit into Kristen Welker, NBC's White House correspondent and one of the debate moderators, saying she's too biased to be moderating a Republican debate.

"We've got Kristen Welker here," Ramaswamy said. "Do you think the Democrats would actually hire [Fox News host] Greg Gutfeld to host a Democratic debate? They wouldn't do it.

"Kris, I'm going to use this time because this is actually about you in the media and the corrupt media establishment. The Trump-Russia collusion hoax that you pushed on this network for years, was that real or was that Hillary Clinton made-up disinformation? Answer the question. Go."

Welker tried to interrupt Ramaswamy as the crowd began to applaud, but Ramaswamy wasn't finished.

"This is how we get our country back. We need accountability because this media rigged the 2016 election. They rigged the 2020 election with the Hunter Biden laptop story, and they're going to rig this election."