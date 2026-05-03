Report: Shapiro Backed GOP to Undercut Fellow Dem

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is facing new scrutiny after a report claimed he quietly supported a Republican candidate over a fellow Democrat following criticism during the 2024 election cycle.

According to Axios, Shapiro ally Bob Brooks told a group of Democrat college students last week that the governor had asked his firefighters union to back Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity instead of Democrat candidate Erin McClelland.

"That was a request, ironically, from Gov. Josh Shapiro," Brooks said, according to a recording obtained by Axios. He added the request came after McClelland "came out hard about something on Josh Shapiro."

At the time, Shapiro was being vetted as a potential running mate for then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

McClelland had publicly questioned whether Shapiro would be willing to serve under a female president and referenced a controversy involving a former top aide accused of sexual harassment.

Brooks later walked back his remarks, saying he "misspoke and made an inaccurate comment," and insisting Shapiro did not direct his union's endorsement.

A spokesperson for Shapiro also denied the claim, saying the governor "did not ask Bob Brooks to make any endorsements in that race."

Still, the report could raise questions about Shapiro's political approach, as he is widely viewed as a potential 2028 presidential contender. Critics — including some within his own party — have suggested he can be overly responsive to personal attacks.

McClelland did not receive Shapiro's endorsement in the 2024 race. Garrity ultimately won reelection and is now running against Shapiro for governor.

Despite the controversy, Shapiro remains a strong favorite in the race, holding a sizable polling lead and a major fundraising advantage.