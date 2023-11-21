Ramaswamy to Newsmax: I'll 'Shatter Expectations' in Iowa

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had no interest in discussing at what point he might drop out of the primary, instead telling Newsmax that he's going to shock the world in the upcoming Iowa GOP caucuses.

The biotech entrepreneur told "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Tuesday that his campaign is poised to "shatter expectations" in Iowa.

"Look, I think we're gonna be doing really well here," Ramaswamy said when asked by Bolling if he would drop out if he's not top three or four after the first three primaries.

"One of the things we're seeing, Eric, is that people on the ground respond really well to my message," Ramaswamy said. "So I'm doing over 200 events between now and the time of the Iowa caucus. I think people are hungry for actual authentic message from somebody who's outside of the politics."

Ramaswamy is running fourth nationally at 4.8% and fourth at 4.7% in Iowa, according to the latest FiveThirtyEight.com polling average, but he had a reason for that.

"A lot of the people who are showing up at our events, Eric, here's an interesting fact — they've never done the caucus before, so they are not polled," Ramaswamy said.

"So I think we're actually on track to deliver a major surprise in Iowa. So you stay tuned," he said. "I think we're gonna shatter expectations in Iowa that's going to create momentum that carries me through the rest of this race.

"It's just up to me to prove it."

