Trump Floats Impeachment for Rep. Jeffries

President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of impeachment for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries after the New York Democrat criticized the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump took aim at Jeffries for calling the high court "illegitimate" following its decision in a Louisiana redistricting case.

"Hakeem Jeffries, a Low IQ individual, said our Supreme Court is 'illegitimate.' After saying such a thing, isn't he subject to Impeachment?" Trump wrote. "I got impeached for A PERFECT PHONE CALL. Where are you Republicans? Why not get it started?"

Trump added, "They'll be doing this to me!"

Jeffries issued a statement last week condemning the Supreme Court's ruling, which involved congressional district maps in Louisiana and their compliance with the Voting Rights Act.

Jeffries argued the decision "strikes a blow" to the landmark civil rights law and could impact the ability of minority communities to elect candidates of their choice.

"Today's decision by this illegitimate Supreme Court majority ... is designed to undermine the ability of communities of color all across this country," Jeffries said, calling the outcome "unacceptable" but "not unexpected."

The Supreme Court's Louisiana ruling centers on how states draw congressional districts and the extent to which race can be considered under the Voting Rights Act.

The case is part of a broader series of legal battles over redistricting nationwide, with both parties closely watching the implications for future elections.