Rep. Bishop to Newsmax: 'Very Serious' for Dems to Ignore Border Crisis

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., says he doesn't view Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's busing roughly 6,000 migrants to the nation's capital as a ploy to win the public relations battle on illegal immigration for a single day.

Rather, Bishop told Newsmax on Friday that he believes Gov. Abbott has sent a strong and sustainable message to the Democratic mayors of Washington (Muriel Bowser) and New York City (Eric Adams): Support the governors of border states.

"It's kind of inviting to scorn [Democrats and liberals for ignoring conditions at the border], but there's a very serious element to this," Bishop said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Think about how much of that [6,000 figure] is just a drop in the bucket to the massive numbers of illegal migrants that are crossing through Texas and Arizona over the last two years," Bishop said, adding that 3 million unlawful crossings at the southern border have occurred on President Joe Biden's watch.

But until the recent complaints of migrants taxing Washington and New York, those city leaders — along with the Biden administration — offered "no relief" and felt "no concern," Bishop said.

This incident shows "their contempt for the people who are struggling with this" every day at the U.S.-Mexico border, said Bishop, who represents North Carolina's 8th Congressional District, which covers a large swath between Charlotte and Greensboro.

"Democrats like to refer to themselves as 'humanitarians'? Well, this is the least humane system you could possibly have — for the migrants and Americans," Bishop said.

Schmitt later asked Bishop — who's up for reelection in November — about the Department of Defense whistleblowers who called attention to the Biden administration's failure to vet over 400 Afghan people entering the U.S., including some with terrorist backgrounds.

Bishop responded: "There are many [migrants] out there that the United States has been unable to vet, and it all traces back to the incompetence" of the Biden administration.

"The only thing" Biden federal investigators care about, Bishop said, are "domestic investigations that demonize Americans."

