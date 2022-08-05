×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | senators | afghan | evacuees | unvetted | dod

GOP Senators: Hundreds of Afghan Evacuees in US Not Vetted

GOP Senators: Hundreds of Afghan Evacuees in US Not Vetted
Midday lunch ration is served at a tent city built by the United States Air Force for evacuees from Afghanistan at Ramstein Air Base on Sept. 20, 2021, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty)

By    |   Friday, 05 August 2022 12:19 PM EDT

Two Republican senators are demanding an immediate investigation into whistleblower allegations that the Biden administration failed to properly vet hundreds of Afghan evacuees.

Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., sent a letter to Department of Defense acting Inspector General Sean O'Donnell on Thursday after a whistleblower alleged that the administration evacuated 324 individuals who appeared on the department’s watchlist, which includes suspected terrorists; cut corners; and did not conduct full fingerprint tests of Afghan evacuees.

The whistleblower also alleged that Department of Homeland Security staff had been authorized to delete old biometric data whenever they personally believed such information was out of date, a move the senators say could compromise the integrity of existing databases and undermine national security.

"We write to you with concern over new allegations raised by a Department of Defense whistleblower," the senators said in their letter. "This information may show the Biden Administration’s failure to vet those evacuated from Afghanistan was even worse than the public was led to believe. The following allegations demand an immediate investigation by your office."

The senators cited a February DOD report that said department "personnel had identified 50 Afghan personnel in the United States with information in DOD records that would indicate potentially significant security concerns."

Those evacuees were brought out of Afghanistan to overseas staging points and then into the U.S. without ever being vetted through DOD’s Automated Biometric Identification System.

Saying they understood that number had risen to 65 Afghan personnel who appeared in the ID system, the senators added that the "individuals need to be immediately located, fully vetted, and, if appropriate, deported."

A different Pentagon database, the Biometrically Enabled Watchlist, flagged 324 Afghan evacuees who reached the U.S. as potential security risks.

DHS officials said they ran identities of Afghans through a series of databases, including the watchlist database, from multiple agencies before allowing them into the U.S., The Washington Times reported. Individuals with red flags were supposed to face follow-up checks, such as in-person interviews.

"The federal government is leveraging every tool available to ensure that no individuals who pose a threat to public safety or national security are permitted to enter the United States," the department said in a statement.

The senators also said they were told that political appointees ordered military officers to "cut corners" on fingerprint checks for the evacuees to rush them into the U.S.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Two Republican senators are demanding an immediate investigation into whistleblower allegations that the Biden administration failed to properly vet hundreds of Afghan evacuees.
gop, senators, afghan, evacuees, unvetted, dod
398
2022-19-05
Friday, 05 August 2022 12:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved