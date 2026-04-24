Macron: Trump, Xi, Putin Oppose Europe; 'a Unique Moment'

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Friday that President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, are part of a global shift that is working against Europe.

Calling it "a unique moment," Macron said the three leaders are "fiercely" opposed to Europe, a striking characterization that underscores growing tension between European leaders and Washington as Trump presses allies to take more responsibility for their own defense.

Macron's comments came during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Liga.net reported. They reflect deep concern in Paris that Europe is increasingly isolated as major powers pursue competing agendas, with Trump reshaping U.S. foreign policy and long-standing alliances.

Macron said the situation should serve as a signal for the European Union to strengthen its own role on the international stage.

"This is the right moment for Europeans to take decisive action," he said.

Trump has repeatedly called on NATO countries to boost defense spending and reduce reliance on the United States, arguing that European nations have depended too heavily on American support.

At the same time, Russia's war in Ukraine continues to pose a direct threat to European security, while China is expanding its economic reach across the continent.

Although he grouped Trump with Xi and Putin, Macron stressed the U.S. remains an ally, although not always "reliable" or "predictable."

Macron, a longtime advocate of "strategic autonomy," said Europe can no longer assume alignment with even its traditional allies and must act to defend its own interests.

His remarks highlight a widening divide over the future of Western alliances, as Europe faces pressure from multiple directions and questions grow about the reliability of past partnerships.

Macron is in Greece for a two-day visit to further strengthen the nations' defense partnership as the conflict in Iran has limited freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf. Mitsotakis stressed the commitment of EU countries to mutually support each other in the event of a threat under EU treaties.

"This is a political signal: we are not relying solely on NATO," said Mitsotakis, according to Liga.net.

Greece, which has one of the largest merchant fleets in the world, is the base for the European naval operation in the Red Sea.

Macron plans to discuss with Greece the preparation of a future multinational mission to guarantee security in the Strait of Hormuz, which could be carried out by "neutral" countries after the situation in Iran stabilizes.