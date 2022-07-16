Rep. Bishop to Newsmax: Biden, Left Policies Keeping Inflation Going

The Biden administration is continuing a trend that is "astonishing" through inflation levels that are the highest they've been in 40 years, coming after years of controlled inflation, and the policies of the left and of President Joe Biden are to blame, Rep. Dan Bishop said on Newsmax Saturday.

"One of the great accomplishments of the last generation economically was to have a sustained period in which inflation was controlled," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"The policies of the left and Joe Biden certainly are to blame, but it's broader than that. [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, the left Democrats are to blame. Liberal economists are to blame for believing that the rules have changed and they don't need to worry about massive money supply and limitations on the supply of goods and services, and endless government spending."

Such policies don't work, and never have, said Bishop.

"I am pleased that the American people are obviously responding to that, but it's important for even Republicans to learn the lessons of it and get all of this under control," he continued. "A tick down from a few cents in gas prices and Joe Biden's whistling past the graveyard. He's clueless in terms of what is happening and what Americans are experiencing."

Meanwhile, Biden is in Saudi Arabia and continued to blame U.S. gas stations for the prices at the pump, and Bishop said that shows he is "destroying whatever shred of credibility he had left with some portion of the American people."

Last year, the administration was saying inflation would be transitory, but it hasn't been, the congressman added.

"Joe Biden continues to say these outrageously dumb things, and I'm afraid it's bad for the American people because it just increases the sort of sense of despondency that we don't have somebody in control of the American economy," said Bishop.

