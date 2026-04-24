US Diplomat Arrives to Lead Embassy in Venezuela

Veteran U.S. diplomat John M. Barrett has arrived in Caracas to serve as charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy, the mission announced Thursday, marking a new phase in Washington's diplomatic presence in Venezuela.

Barrett, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, assumed the role in April after most recently serving as charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala.

His arrival comes as part of President Donald Trump's three-phase plan to restore democracy in the South American country and as the United States maintains a diplomatic presence in Venezuela, with the charge d'affaires serving as the top U.S. representative in the absence of a Senate-confirmed ambassador.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured by U.S. forces Jan. 3 in a military operation in Caracas that included coordinated strikes and a rapid extraction, according to U.S. officials.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown to the United States, where Maduro faces federal charges including narco-terrorism and drug-trafficking conspiracy.

The operation, carried out by U.S. special forces with intelligence support, marked a dramatic escalation in U.S. involvement in Venezuela and triggered political upheaval in the country, with then-Vice President Delcy Rodríguez assuming leadership roles amid uncertainty over the nation's future.

Before his posting in Guatemala, Barrett served from 2023 to 2025 as deputy chief of mission — the second-ranking official — at the U.S. Embassy in Panama.

"The relationship between the United States and Venezuela will shape the future of our hemisphere. My name is John Barrett, and I have just arrived in Venezuela to serve as charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas," Barrett said in a video published by the U.S. Embassy to social media.

"President Trump and Secretary Rubio have a clear vision for the prosperity of our region, and I am here to continue implementing their three-phase plan for Venezuela. We remain committed to Venezuela," he continued.

His prior diplomatic experience also includes roles as counselor for economic affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Peru and as consul general in Recife, Brazil, where he led U.S. diplomatic engagement across eight northeastern states.

Barrett's career includes assignments across Latin America and beyond.

He has served in China and Afghanistan, as well as a previous tour in Guatemala. In Washington, he worked from 2015 to 2017 as the State Department's senior country officer for the Philippines, helping manage the bilateral relationship.

Earlier, Barrett served as counselor for economic affairs at the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador from 2012 to 2015, focusing on economic policy and regional development issues.

Before joining the State Department, Barrett held business and strategic planning roles with PepsiCo, The Walt Disney Co., and L.E.K. Consulting.

He earned a bachelor's degree from Middlebury College and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He speaks Spanish and Portuguese.