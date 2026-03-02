US Death Toll in Iran Mission Climbs to Six

Six U.S. service members have reportedly died since the Trump administration launched Operation Epic Fury on Saturday.

The U.S. military operation targeted Iran’s authoritarian leadership and military assets.

“U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted-for service members from a facility struck during Iran’s retaliatory attacks in the region,” U.S. Central Command said Monday in a statement. “Major combat operations continue.

"The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.”

Earlier in the day, CENTCOM announced that a fourth U.S. service member who was seriously injured during the initial U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran had died.

CENTCOM previously announced that three service members were killed and five were seriously injured in the operation.

President Donald Trump warned Sunday that Pentagon projections indicated U.S. casualties could rise beyond the service members killed at that point and vowed the mission would continue.

In a recorded address posted Sunday to Truth Social, Trump acknowledged the likelihood of additional losses while honoring the fallen troops.

"As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives," Trump said. "We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen."