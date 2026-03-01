Trump: Iran Strikes Crush 'Bloodthirsty' Regime

President Donald Trump said Sunday the United States will not stop its military campaign against Iran until what he called a "radical, bloodthirsty, terrorist regime" is eliminated and prevented from ever threatening America with nuclear weapons.

In a six-minute address posted on Truth Social, Trump defended the U.S. offensive launched against Iran, declaring that the regime's pursuit of long-range missiles and nuclear capabilities left the United States with no choice.

"We cannot allow a nation that raises terrorist armies to possess such weapons … allow them to extort the world to their evil will," Trump said. "Not going to let it happen."

The president said that U.S. and allied forces have begun "Operation Epic Fury," describing it as "one of the largest, most complex, most overwhelming military offensives the world has ever seen."

"Nobody has seen anything like it," Trump said.

According to the president, American forces struck "hundreds of targets in Iran," including facilities tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iranian air defense systems. He said the strikes were carried out with speed and precision.

Trump also declared that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "is dead," calling him a "wretched and vile man" responsible for the deaths of "hundreds and even thousands of Americans" and countless others worldwide.

"The entire military command is gone as well," Trump said, adding that some Iranian leaders were seeking to surrender. "They want immunity. They're calling by the thousands."

"Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved," the president said.

He emphasized that the United States has "very strong objectives" and will not back down.

The president confirmed that three U.S. service members were killed during the opening phase of the operation.

"As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice," Trump said. He offered prayers for the wounded and gratitude to the families of the fallen, while acknowledging that "there will likely be more before it ends."

Still, Trump vowed that America would "avenge their deaths" and deliver "the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against civilization itself."

Calling Iran the "world's number one state sponsor of terror," Trump argued that the regime's hostility toward the United States and Israel has persisted for decades, pointing to chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

"These intolerable threats will not continue any longer," he said.

Trump also issued a direct warning to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and military forces: "Lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death."

He appealed to the Iranian people to rise up against their rulers.

"Be brave, be bold, be heroic, and take back your country," Trump said. "America is with you."

"I made a promise to you, and I fulfilled that promise," the president added. "The rest will be up to you. But we'll be there to help."