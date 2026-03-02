Fourth US Service Member Dies of Injuries in Iran Operation

A fourth U.S. service member has died of injuries sustained in the U.S. operation in Iran, Central Command said on Monday.

The service member had been seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks and eventually succumbed to their injuries, it said in a statement.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, announced the first three deaths in a post on X but did not say when and where they occurred as the Islamic Republic retaliates over the joint strikes by the U.S. and Israel.

The post said “several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions” and were going to return to duty.

“We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen,” Trump said in a video posted to his Truth Social platform on Sunday afternoon. “And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is. Likely be more, but we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case.”

Central Command, meanwhile, described the situation “as fluid” and said it would withhold the identities of the service members who were killed for 24 hours after their families were notified.