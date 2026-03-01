Trump: US Casualties Could Rise in Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Pentagon projections indicate U.S. casualties in the escalating conflict with Iran could climb beyond the three service members killed so far.

But the president vowed that the mission would continue.

Speaking about 36 hours into the fighting, Trump acknowledged the toll could rise as operations continue.

"Three is three too many as far as I'm concerned," Trump said in a six-minute interview with The New York Times. "If you look at projections — they do projections — it could be quite a bit higher than that."

"We expect casualties," he added.

The president spoke from Mar-a-Lago shortly after receiving word of the deaths of the three Americans. He said he could only speak briefly because he was preparing to meet with "the generals" as the conflict intensified.

Despite the warning, Trump expressed confidence that Iran has already been significantly weakened and will ultimately yield to U.S. and Israeli pressure.

"The country has been very substantially weakened, to put it mildly," he said.

Earlier Sunday, in a recorded address posted to Truth Social, Trump also acknowledged the likelihood of additional losses while honoring the fallen troops.

"As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives," Trump said. "We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen."

"And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends," he continued. "That's the way it is likely to be. But we'll do everything possible so that won't be the case."

The remarks come as U.S. forces remain engaged in military operations against Iranian targets.

Administration officials have described the campaign as necessary to degrade Iran's military capabilities and counter threats posed by the regime.

Trump has repeatedly framed the conflict as essential to U.S. national security, arguing that allowing Iran to strengthen militarily would endanger American lives and allies in the region.

"We cannot allow a nation that raises terrorist armies to possess such weapons ... allow them to extort the world to their evil will," Trump said in his afternoon address. "Not going to let it happen."