Trump Hits Twitter for Blocking Him While 'Stone-Cold Killers' Allowed

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Twitter for blocking him from their social media platform saying, "they leave dictators on that are stone-cold killers."

In an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Trump said that "they took me off Twitter because I’m right."

When Bartiromo said that Twitter allows the Taliban’s spokesperson to remain on their platform, Trump responded, "They really took me off for a very innocent statement. I mean, it was, like, incredible. And yet they leave dictators on that are stone-cold killers. We are dealing with a sick group of people. But you know what? We are going to win."

Twitter told Newsweek in the past that any posts made by the Taliban will be reviewed for anything that could "violate Twitter rules, specifically policies against glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam."

When asked about Trump’s remarks on Fox Business, Twitter told Newsweek through a spokesperson that "the situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving, and we're witnessing people in the country using Twitter to seek help and assistance. Twitter's top priority is keeping people safe, and we remain vigilant. We will continue to proactively enforce our rules and review content that may violate Twitter Rules, specifically policies against glorification of violence and platform manipulation and spam."

Twitter banned Trump permanently starting on Jan. 8, two days after the violent protest at the U.S. Capitol.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them—specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter—we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the social media company said at the time.