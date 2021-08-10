Twitter Again Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's Account for 'Misleading' Comments

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account has been suspended for a week following another violation of the social media platform's rules, CNN reported Tuesday.

The Georgia Republican tweeted Monday night that the Food and Drug Administration "should not approve the covid vaccines."

"There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people,” Greene tweeted.

"These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks.

"Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms."

Greene's post remained online and Twitter attached a disclaimer to the tweet, saying the congresswoman's comments were "Misleading." The platform also added a link by which users could "learn what health officials say about preventative measures and COVID-19."

A Twitter spokesperson told CNN that Greene's tweet "was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules."

Newsmax reached out to Greene's office for comment but has not heard back.

In a statement issued later, Greene said:

"Twitter suspended me for speaking the truth, and tweeting what so many people are saying. ...

"Why is it 'right and moral' to allow tens of thousands of COVID positive illegal aliens into our country and fly them into every state on the taypayers dime, yet force our childrent to mask up for school? But if I dare says [sic] the truth, Twitter suspends me because the truth is so offensive to the fragile hypocrites all over Twitter!"

On July 19, Twitter suspended Greene's account for 12 hours after saying she posted tweets violating its policy on sharing misleading information about COVID-19.

Greene, at the time, said in a statement that companies like Twitter are working with the Biden White House to attack free speech and are "doing the bidding of the Biden regime to restrict our voices and prevent the spread of any message that isn't state-approved."

Twitter also suspended Greene's account in April, but the company blamed that on a mistake from its automated systems, not on her posts. The congresswoman tweeted that the company was lying once her suspension was lifted.

In January, Greene was suspended for 12 hours from Twitter for commenting about the Georgia Senate runoff elections, a move the company said violated its civic integrity policy.