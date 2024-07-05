WATCH TV LIVE

Former RNC Chair: How Can Trump Disagree With Project 2025?

Friday, 05 July 2024 09:10 PM EDT

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele expressed outrage amid former President Trump's attempt to distance himself from the conservative policy plan known as Project 2025 on Friday.

On Friday, Trump posted to Truth Social: "I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them."

Steele reacted to the post, writing on X: "Ok, let's all play with Stupid for [a] minute … so exactly how do you 'disagree' with something you 'know nothing about' or 'have no idea' who is behind, saying or doing the thing you disagree with?"

Steele continued, adding: "Since Project2025 is designed to institutionalize Trumpism and you know nothing about it, then why do you echo some of its policy priorities during your rallies? Coincidence? And how exactly don't you know that Project 2025 Director Paul Dans served as your chief of staff at the Office of Personnel Management, and Associate Director Spencer Chretien served as your special assistant and associate director of presidential personnel? And folks say we should be worried about Biden."

Project 2025 is a playbook for implementing policies created by the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation. It consists of over 900 pages and features a number of contributors from the former Trump administration and campaigns.

Shortly after Trump's Truth Social post, a Project 2025 "spokesperson" wrote on X Friday, also distancing themselves from the presumed Republican nominee.

"As we've been saying for more than two years now," the spokesperson wrote, "Project 2025 does not speak for any candidate or campaign. We are a coalition of more than 110 conservative groups advocating policy & personnel recommendations for the next conservative president."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 05 July 2024 09:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

