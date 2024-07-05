Trump Disavows Project 2025

Former President Donald Trump distanced himself from Project 2025, saying "I have nothing to do with them."

Project 2025, also known as The 2025 Presidential Transition Project, was established by The Heritage Foundation. It aims to provide a policy agenda, personnel, training, and a 180-day playbook to pave the way for an effective conservative administration.

"I know nothing about Project 2025," Trump posted Friday on Truth Social. "I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them."

The Hill reported that Project 2025 policy suggestions include reshaping the powers of the executive branch, gutting small government agencies and removing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) language from federal government.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, while appearing Tuesday on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, said the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity would help lead to a "second American Revolution," which he said would "remain bloodless if the left allows it to be."

Democrats have lambasted Project 2025 for planning to dismantle "aspects of the federal government and ousting thousands of civil servants in favor of Trump loyalists who will carry out a hard-right agenda without complaint," according to Politico.

Project 2025 received attention during the CNN presidential debate on June 27 when the Biden campaign took aim at the project with digital and physical ads across Atlanta, Georgia.

The ads were an effort to direct people to a website geared toward warning Americans about Trump's "dark dreams" of a second presidency, Axios reported.

Paul Dans, former chief of staff at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) during the Trump administration, serves as the director of Project 2025. Spencer Chretien, former special assistant to the president and associate director of Presidential Personnel, serves as associate director of the project.