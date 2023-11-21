Project 2025 Already Working to Build Out the Next Trump Administration

Project 2025, a well-funded effort that is essentially a transition team orchestrated by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, has already begun recruiting and screening potential candidates who would be in place for the next Republican administration.

More specifically, a second Donald Trump administration.

The goal, according to a report by Axios, is to have 54,000 like-minded Trump loyalists ready to be hired and placed across every level of the federal government in January 2025.

"It is not enough for conservatives to win elections. If we are going to rescue the country from the grip of the radical Left, we need both a governing agenda and the right people in place, ready to carry this agenda out on Day One of the next conservative Administration," reads a blurb from the 2025 Project website.

Heritage and project officials have said that the campaigns of Trump challengers Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley have been briefed about Project 2025 and, should either win, they would inherit this effort.

"We are sharing our work with the candidates and their staff," Spencer Chretien, associate director of the 2025 Presidential Transition Project, told The Daily Signal.

But Axios reported that Project 2025 is a Trump-driven operation, headlined by former Trump White House aide Johnny McEntee and policy adviser Stephen Miller, among others.

Further, the screening of applicants — including scrutiny of social media accounts — is being handled by Oracle with the aid of artificial intelligence to vet the candidates to ensure they are Trump-first loyalists, according to Axios. It's an effort that runs in the tens of millions of dollars.

The Project 2025 database already has more than 4,000 entries, Axios reported.

In order to install 54,000 federal workers hand-picked by this effort, Trump has said he would reinstate Schedule F, a personnel policy to erase employment protections for tens of thousands of federal workers through reclassification, which makes them easier to fire.

And with the army in place, Trump in the early days of his second administration can revamp the Justice Department, FBI and intelligence community, swiftly move on deporting illegals "by the millions per year," and eradicate woke ideology from the military, according to Axios.

"And the goal is that we are just like a snowball rolling downhill. It keeps building momentum and whoever the nominee is, whoever the next president is, we're going to be ready on Day One," Chretien said.

"So that's the vision of Project 2025."