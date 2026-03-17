Trump: No Endorsement for Lawmakers Opposing SAVE America Act

President Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed "never (ever!)" to endorse a lawmaker who votes against the SAVE America Act.

In a Truth Social post, Trump called the election integrity bill "one of the most IMPORTANT & CONSEQUENTIAL pieces of legislation in the history of Congress," urging both Republicans and Democrats to support it or face political consequences.

"I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST 'SAVE AMERICA!!!'" Trump wrote, adding that any lawmaker opposing the bill would suffer a "guaranteed loss" in future elections.

The legislation, formally known as the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and implement stricter voter ID requirements nationwide — measures Republicans argue are critical to restoring trust in elections.

Trump's warning comes as Senate Republicans ramp up pressure to bring the House-passed bill to the floor, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Democrats, who are unified in opposition.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is expected to advance the measure, despite procedural hurdles such as the filibuster.

Trump has urged lawmakers to push through those obstacles, arguing the bill is essential to securing future elections and delivering long-term victories for the GOP.

"The people are demanding it," Trump said at a recent Republican retreat. "If you send it up there … you will win every election for a long time."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a leading advocate for the bill, framed the upcoming vote as a defining moment for the country.

"We now have an opportunity to show the country who is fighting for secure elections and who fears them," Lee said, suggesting Democrats will be forced to publicly defend their opposition.

Supporters point to polling showing strong public backing for voter ID and citizenship verification requirements, calling them commonsense safeguards already used in many aspects of daily life.

Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have vowed to block the bill, arguing it could create barriers for some voters.

However, Republicans counter that ensuring only citizens vote in federal elections is fundamental to maintaining the integrity of the system.

The House passed the measure earlier this year, largely along party lines, but its fate in the Senate remains uncertain without bipartisan support to overcome a filibuster.

Still, Trump's escalating rhetoric signals the issue will be a central battleground heading into the 2026 midterms.

By tying political endorsements directly to the vote, Trump is raising the stakes for lawmakers in both parties — making clear that, in his view, election integrity is not negotiable.