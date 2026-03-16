Sen. Mike Lee: SAVE America Act Vote Will Expose Opposition

The planned vote on the SAVE America Act will show who's "fighting for secure elections and who fears them," Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee told Breitbart.

Lee, the lead sponsor of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility America Act, said the upcoming Senate showdown will force lawmakers to take a clear stand on election integrity, an issue that has become central to Republican priorities under President Donald Trump.

"The battle for the SAVE America Act comes to the Senate floor next week," Lee said in a written statement to Breitbart News, which reported Lee's remarks Sunday. "We now have an opportunity to show the country who is fighting for secure elections and who fears them."

The legislation would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and mandate photo identification to cast a ballot — policies Republicans say are common-sense protections to ensure that only American citizens participate in U.S. elections.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has pledged to bring the House-passed bill to the Senate floor, setting up what could become a lengthy debate.

Thune said the vote will put Democrats "on the record" about their opposition to the legislation.

"I can't guarantee an outcome on this legislation," Thune said on the Senate floor, "but I can guarantee that we are going to put Democrats on the record."

Lee has advocated forcing Democrats into a standing filibuster, which would require opponents to continuously hold the Senate floor to block the measure.

If Democrats can't sustain the effort, debate could end and the bill could pass with a simple majority.

More than two dozen Republican senators have expressed support for the strategy, including Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., according to Breitbart.

Democrats have strongly opposed the proposal.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Sunday that the legislation is "one of the worst things that's happened in the history of this country in terms of allowing people to vote," CNBC reported.

Schumer and critics argue that the requirements could make it harder for some Americans to vote.

Advocacy groups say millions of Americans may not have immediate access to documents such as passports or certified birth certificates needed to verify citizenship.

Republicans counter that similar requirements already exist in many contexts and that verifying citizenship is essential to maintaining trust in elections.

The bill passed the House earlier this year largely along party lines and is strongly backed by Trump, who has urged lawmakers to make the legislation a top priority.

"It must be done immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social, warning that he would refuse to sign other legislation until the measure reaches his desk.

The Hill reported Republicans are preparing for a potentially marathon debate as they attempt to build momentum for the bill. A recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found that 71% of registered voters support requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

Lee said extending debate could help build public pressure and persuade lawmakers.

"Debating a bill that continues to get more popular," he said, "sometimes sharpens the minds of individual lawmakers."

For supporters, the vote represents a defining moment in the push to tighten election security ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.