Luna to Newsmax: I'll Block Senate Bills Without SAVE Act

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday she will not vote for any bills sent from the Senate until the SAVE America Act is passed.

The Senate is expected to hold a vote on the bill next week, though it does not have enough votes to overcome a 60-vote filibuster.

"It's unacceptable that [the Senate] thinks the American people are too stupid to realize that this is a show vote and it doesn't count," Luna said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"They, frankly, are sick and tired of getting their offices called and being approached in public about whether or not they're going to actually get the SAVE America Act passed," Luna added.

Luna said if senators won't vote for a standing filibuster, some of her colleagues in the House should primary them.

"This is the bare basics that they even ran on in their elections, that they promised the American people that they would deliver on, and they're grossly failing on it," Luna said.

"Once their legislation starts dying, which it will, there's a group of about 30 to 40 of us in the House that will not vote on any of their legislation or the rules to pass it if they don't want to play ball," Luna added.

The Florida congresswoman threatened to stick the SAVE America Act into the next FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act).

"Some of these senators would walk over broken glass to pass FISA," Luna said. "Frankly, I'm sick and tired of these D.C. games."

Luna said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., should embrace getting rid of the filibuster so the bill can pass with a simple majority.

Thune has said the votes aren't there in the Senate to get rid of the filibuster.

"That's unacceptable. That's a defeatist perspective," Luna said. "And I am frustrated because I've threatened to shut down the government over this."

Luna said these senators beg for President Donald Trump's endorsement but then won't enact his agenda.

"They don't even do their jobs. I'm so sick of it," Luna said. "One of their bills is going to come to the floor this week. That's probably going to die. Everything else that they sent from the Senate will die. I promise you that."

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