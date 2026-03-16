Thune Faces GOP Pressure to Advance SAVE America Act in Senate

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is facing mounting pressure from President Donald Trump and House Republicans to advance the SAVE America Act, an election bill that has drawn unified opposition from Senate Democrats.

Trump pushed for passage of the measure during remarks at a House Republican retreat in Doral, Florida, last week, arguing it would have political benefits for the GOP.

"The people are demanding it. Every time I go out, save America! Save America! We want the SAVE America Act! That's all they talk about. They don't talk about housing. They don't talk about anything. That's what they talk about. And if you send it up there, you will win the midterms and you will win every election for a long time," Trump said.

He also urged the Senate to overcome procedural hurdles to pass the bill.

"I think the Senate has to approve it," Trump later added in his remarks.

"I really do. And they're going to have to go through the filibuster, and maybe it's going to be the talking filibuster ... but they have to get it done."

The legislation would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and impose stricter voter identification requirements nationwide.

Republicans say the bill is necessary to ensure that only citizens participate in federal elections, arguing it would strengthen election integrity and prevent noncitizens from voting.

Critics counter that noncitizen voting in federal elections is already illegal and extremely rare, warning that requiring documents such as a passport or certified birth certificate could create new barriers for eligible voters who lack easy access to those records.

The House passed the latest version of the measure earlier this year in a narrow vote largely along party lines, sending it to the Senate where its prospects remain uncertain.

Republicans hold a majority in the Senate, but the chamber's rules typically require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster and advance most legislation, a threshold the bill is widely expected to fall short of because of unanimous Democrat opposition.

Despite the procedural obstacles, some House Republicans are intensifying pressure on the Senate to act.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., warned that House lawmakers could block other legislation until the measure advances.

"The Senate will no longer have legislation passed until the SAVE America Act is passed and on the President's desk," Luna wrote on social media.

Democrats have made clear they intend to block the proposal.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Senate Democrats "will not help pass the SAVE Act under any circumstances."

Even some Democrats who occasionally break with their party have expressed reservations about the legislation, such as Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who said he would not support the bill "in its current state."

The dispute underscores deep partisan divisions over election laws ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, as Republicans push for stricter voting requirements while Democrats argue the proposals risk restricting access to the ballot.