Rep. Downing to Newsmax: Senate Must Pass SAVE America Act Despite Filibuster Hurdle

Rep. Troy Downing, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Saturday that Democrat opposition to the SAVE America Act has turned what he called a basic election measure into a partisan fight, as Senate Republicans prepare to bring the bill to the floor despite lacking a clear path to passage.

Speaking on "The Count," Downing said lawmakers should move quickly on the bill, which Reuters reported would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and would add other election requirements.

The House passed the measure Feb. 11 by a 218-213 vote.

Downing cast Democrat resistance as unjustified and said the proposal reflected a straightforward constitutional principle.

"I can't believe we're even having this conversation," he said. "You have to be an American citizen to vote in a federal election. All we're asking for is proof."

He said the bill had become overly political and dismissed arguments that it could create undue burdens for some voters.

Downing cited unnamed polls showing strong public support for the measure.

"If you ask Americans, 85% of the polls that I've seen are saying that they want to see something like this passed, but we still can't get the Democrats in the Senate to get behind it," he said.

"And the obvious question is, if you don't think there's a problem, why are you afraid of doing this?"

"So, what's going on that they're trying to prevent?" he asked.

"Hopefully, some reasonable people will actually show up and vote and get this passed, get it to the president's desk," Downing said.

His comments came as Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said on March 12 that he would bring the SAVE America Act to the floor next week, but acknowledged Republicans do not have the votes to overcome a filibuster.

The Associated Press reported that Senate Republicans are not expected to change chamber rules to push the bill through, leaving its prospects uncertain without Democrat support.

Downing said the measure was needed to strengthen confidence in elections and ensure that only eligible voters cast ballots.

"We need to get it passed because we need to have confidence in our elections," he said.

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