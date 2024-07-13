Joe DiGenova to Newsmax: Dem 'Negative Campaigning' to Blame for Trump Attack

Former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova blamed the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on President Joe Biden's and the Democrats' "negative campaigning."

According to live video, Trump was shot at roughly 6:12 p.m. EST. The New York Times reported that he was then rushed to his motorcade.

DiGenova responded to Newsmax about the incident, stating: "We need to say something right away. And that is: The Democratic Party has done nothing except vilify Donald Trump from the time he was elected president.

"They've tried to impeach him. They've tried to indict him. And now someone has tried to kill him. The Democratic Party bears major responsibility for the atmospherics surrounding this and other incidents involving the president.

"This is a disgraceful incident. Donald Trump is an amazing human being. What's happened to him has happened to America tonight. But make no mistake about it, the negative campaigning by Joe Biden and the Democratic Party to vilify and demonize Donald Trump is responsible for what happened tonight," he said.

