Trump on Markets: 'Sometimes You Have to Take Medicine'

President Donald Trump on Sunday said his tariffs are making America "much stronger" and he isn't intentionally engineering a stock market sell-off.

"I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something," Trump told reporters on Air Force One regarding the economic fallout from his sweeping tariffs.

"We have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen," he added.

Asian markets were in for a rough start on Monday as Wall Street futures plunged and markets wagered that the mounting risk of a U.S. recession could see U.S. rate cuts as early as May.

Trump showed no sign of backing away from his tariff plans.

"What's going to happen to the markets I can't tell you. But our country is much stronger," the president said.

As for China, Trump is aiming to shrink the trade deficit with the communist giant.

"Unless we solve that problem, I’m not going to make a deal," he said.

He added that he has spoken to European and Asian leaders on the tariffs rolled out by his administration, adding "they're dying to make a deal."

U.S. customs agents began collecting Trump's unilateral 10% tariff on all imports from many countries on Saturday. Higher reciprocal tariff rates of 11% to 50% on individual countries are due to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.