WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | markets | medicine | economic fallout

Trump on Markets: 'Sometimes You Have to Take Medicine'

Sunday, 06 April 2025 08:06 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Sunday said his tariffs are making America "much stronger" and he isn't intentionally engineering a stock market sell-off.

"I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something," Trump told reporters on Air Force One regarding the economic fallout from his sweeping tariffs.

"We have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen," he added.

Asian markets were in for a rough start on Monday as Wall Street futures plunged and markets wagered that the mounting risk of a U.S. recession could see U.S. rate cuts as early as May.

Trump showed no sign of backing away from his tariff plans.

"What's going to happen to the markets I can't tell you. But our country is much stronger," the president said.

As for China, Trump is aiming to shrink the trade deficit with the communist giant.

"Unless we solve that problem, I’m not going to make a deal," he said.

He added that he has spoken to European and Asian leaders on the tariffs rolled out by his administration, adding "they're dying to make a deal."

U.S. customs agents began collecting Trump's unilateral 10% tariff on all imports from many countries on Saturday. Higher reciprocal tariff rates of 11% to 50% on individual countries are due to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump on Sunday said his tariffs are making America "much stronger" and isn't intentionally engineering a stock market sell-off. "I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something," he told reporters on Air Force One.
trump, markets, medicine, economic fallout
233
2025-06-06
Sunday, 06 April 2025 08:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved