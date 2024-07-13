Trump Bleeding, Rushed Off After Assassination Attempt; Shooter, Rally Attendee Dead

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaign rally was interrupted by shots fired Saturday night around 6:13 p.m. ET in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Secret Service buried him at the podium before the sounds from his mic saying "shooter down."

A defiant Trump rose after moments with what looked like blood from his ear, saying "let me get my shoes," holding up a defiant fist and shouting "fight, fight, fight," before he was helped back to the motorcade.

A law enforcement official told Newsmax's Ed Henry, "he was shot and rushed to hospital. Hit in the ear bleeding. Should be all right."

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

The Secret Service have implemented measures around Trump and reported he is safe.

The shooter was shot by Secret Service and was killed, sources told Newsmax. Two other victims being transported.

Butler county district attorney Richard Goldinger said Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said.

We are hearing from Pennsylvania police sources that they believe that President Trump was not struck by a bullet, but hit by glass fragments.

One source told us that they think the teleprompter might have been hit, and that caused the teleprompter glass to hit the former president.



These were real bullets and they did hit at least two people and possibly more.

Video showed a dead boby, apparently of the rally attendee victim, being carried out of the rally. A BBC witness said a rifle-carrying man was climbing a roof near the rally.

"The Secret Service blew his head off," the witness said.

As Trump was helped to his feet, video showed him clasping his bleeding ear. And there sounded what could have been eight shots fired. There is no detail on how many were from a shooter or the Secret Service and SWAT personnel.

Sounds of screaming and crowd panic was evident as the events unfolded in real time on Newsmax.

Armed law enforcement officers were also seen on a roof near the stage where Trump was standing. The venue was abandoned with chairs knocked over and yellow police tape around the stage and a helicopter flew above and law enforcement walked through the area, according to the video feed.

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face. He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," the Secret Service wrote on X.

Reaction poured in quickly and Elon Musk said he will now "fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

President Joe Biden was briefed on the assassination attempt, but his political critics are noting he might be responsible for inciting political violence.

"I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump," Biden said earlier this week. "I'm absolutely certain I'm the best person to be able to do that. So, we're done talking about the debate

"It's time to put Trump in a bullseye."

George W. Bush issued a statement.

"Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life," it read. "And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

Trump's rally had begun with typical excitement and energy.

"With your help, we're going to win Pennsylvania this November," Trump told his crowd in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"We're going to defeat Crooked Joe Biden and Laughing Kamala Harris, and we're going to take back the White House, and we're going to take back our country. We're going to take it back."Our country has been stolen from us. You see that? One of the greatest crimes is what they've done over four years."

Information from AP and Reuters were used to compile this report.

