Top British Journalist: Bidengate Worse Than Watergate

Democrat operatives attempting to keep Donald Trump from the White House are the same ones covering for President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, a political scandal of Bidengate that puts "Watergate in the shade," according to British journalist Andrew Neil.

"This was a cover-up to put Watergate in the shade," the famed former BBC broacaster wrote in his Daily Mail column Friday.

"It was exposed as such in that fateful TV debate with Trump at the end of last month when Biden suffered a slow-motion car crash from which he has not recovered.

"Even then the White House lies did not stop. We were told it was just a bad night, that he had a cold, that he was suffering from jet lag. The excuses tumbled out from Team Biden, each one less credible than the last. But something significant had changed: even Jet-Lag Joe's media cheerleaders no longer believed what they were being told."

The 1970s Watergate scandal put forth by former CIA operatives working for The Washington Post infamously led to the resignation of former President Richard Nixon, a Republican. Now, Democrats are working to force Biden out of office, potentially putting the White House and the Democrat National Committee just days – if not hours – from having to replace their presumptive 2024 presidential nominee on the ballot at the 11th hour.

Now that the psyops has been exposed, lying media and spin-doctoring Biden administration officials and Democrats are jumping like rats off a sinking ship – turning the once-adoring media on the president, according to Neil.

"Asked to choose between White House spin and what they'd seen with their own eyes, even partisan journalists chose their eyes," Neil wrote. "So did the American people. A huge majority now believes Biden is unfit to run again. A clear majority of registered Democrats agrees.

"Now it is open season on Biden, from the left and the right. A steady drip-drip of prominent Democratic politicians, accompanied by the party's loyalists in the media and Hollywood, are calling on him to stand aside and let someone else have a go at beating Trump, since the polls increasingly show that he can't."

Nixon resigned from office August 8, 1974, in an address the world could be soon to receive from Biden, nearly 50 years to the day, as Biden's reelection hopes are crumbling not because he remains in cognitive decline that was apparent to conservative media since 2020, but only because now Democrats finally fear Trump might win a return ticket to the White House.

The contrast of media coverage now from the past president election cycle exposes, ultimately, which side was not being honest with the American people after the contested 2020 election and Jan. 6, according to Neil.

"The Democratic Party strategy to reelect Joe Biden as U.S. President was simple and stark: Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, so it is the constitutional duty of all patriotic Americans to stop him ever returning to the White House," his column began. "Vote for Joe!

"It was a legitimate strategy with traction among voters. The polls showed it. America's overwhelmingly pro-Democratic media pushed it.

"And it has been smashed to smithereens by the very people who devised it."

First lady Jill Biden is clinging to power in the White House as everything crumbles around America, the liberal media, and the president.

"We now know that those closest to President Biden in the White House and at the top of the Democratic National Committee (which is controlled by the White House) have been lying to the American people for months, nay years, about Biden's fitness to run for a second term," he wrote.

"When those at the heart of government and in control of the governing party are prepared to lie, dissemble and obfuscate to hide the truth from the people — and the plain, unexpurgated truth is that Biden is clearly in no condition to run for, never mind serve, a second term — I think it's fair to conclude that those doing the lying are at least as big a threat to democracy as Trump."

American voters now know which side was lying and suggesting Trump is the threat to democracy just no longer can land, according to Neil.

"It somehow lacked force coming from folks who'd been rumbled for lying through their teeth themselves," he concluded. "Nor has it dawned on Biden that by putting himself before party and country, he is guilty of the very narcissism of which he's often (rightly) accused Trump.

"By clinging on when a graceful exit is required, Biden is not only increasing Trump's chances of winning in November but turning himself into a figure more Trump-like than he could ever have imagined."