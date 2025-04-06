Sen. Tuberville: Cut Spending, Boost Manufacturing to Cut Debt

Cut spending and boost manufacturing, Sen. Tommy Tuberville said in response to concerns on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that tariffs could create "massive inflation."

"When I think where we are and how we got here," Fox Business guest host Jackie DeAngelis told Tuberville, "I think about the Biden administration, and inflation over 9% as a result of reckless spending and money printing, loose monetary policy from the Fed; we're looking at a different framework here for Trump's economic vision moving forward. And for those who say [tariffs are] going to cause massive inflation, what do you say?"

"Well, first of all," Tuberville replied, "President [Donald] Trump's got a simple plan: cut spending and get manufacturing back to our country. We have to do that.

"We're a service country right now. We have people that just work for other people," the Alabama Republican continued. "We don't have manufacturing. We are paying a fortune to China. We're building their country. We've got to do things that help the United States of America. President Trump understands that if manufacturing doesn't come back, we're going to be in huge trouble."

Continuing on, Tuberville pointed to the years when the U.S. was under the COVID-19 policy lockdown and noted that having manufacturing in America — independent of other countries — was a matter of "national security."

During COVID, we didn't "make any drugs in this country, and we were dependent on China," the congressman hammered. "We cannot allow that to happen. Thank God President Trump is using some common sense here and getting the American people and the United States back on track to being self-sufficient."