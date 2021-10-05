Trump Endorses Pete Flores' Bid to Return to Texas State Senate

Having lost a Texas state Senate race in 2020, Pete Flores is taking another crack at a post in a newly drawn district, earning the endorsement of former President Donald Trump to boot.

Trump wrote Tuesday in a statement from his Save America PAC:

"Pete Flores will be a great state senator for the terrific people of Central Texas. With 27 years in strong law enforcement, Pete will stand for law and order, loves our military and our vets, and will fight to secure our border. Pete is strong on our second amendment and will fight for low taxes. Pete Flores has my complete and total endorsement for the Texas Senate!"

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, another Trump backer, has already endorsed Flores' campaign to represent District 24 in the state Senate.

"Pete Flores made a difference in the Texas Senate," Patrick wrote in a statement in September. "He instantly earned the trust and admiration of his fellow members. A unique blend of common sense and hard work makes him highly effective. He's a dependable conservative and always ready for any tough assignment.

"Pete's a friend and will be a tremendous Senator for District 24. I need Pete Flores back in the Texas Senate to continue to advance our conservative agenda for Texas. He has my full and complete endorsement."

Trump issued a trio of endorsements Tuesday, including another Texas state Senate candidate Kevin Sparks against an establishment Republican incumbent and GOP gubernatorial candidate in a GOP primary against Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

This week, Trump hailed the efforts of Texas in seeking a forensic audit of the 2020 election results, which was helped put forward by Patrick.