Trump Hails Texas Audit Call: 'We Must Stop the Cheating'

Hailing the legislative efforts for a forensic audit in Texas, former President Donald Trump noted the work will help secure future elections in the 2022 midterms and the 2024 election, because "we must stop the cheating."

Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC on Friday night:

"Just heard patriots are moving the Texas audit bill forward. Texas state Sen. Paul Bettencourt filed Senate Bill 47, legislation that authorizes Texans to initiate a strong and real forensic audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam — not a weak risk-limiting audit that is being slow-walked through the Secretary of State's office. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a great guy, sent the bill to the State Affairs Committee the very same day, and it should quickly pass through the Senate. There is still time for the House to take up the issue in the third special session with House Bill 16."

Trump noted the work to secure elections is not about the past one, but securing all future elections.

His concluded in his statement:

"I'd like to thank Dan and Paul for their bold leadership, and for listening to Texans who are demanding answers about Nov. 3. Everyone feels certain Gov. Abbott will follow suit. This will have a big impact on the upcoming 2022 and 2024 elections in Texas. Texas will always be red, but we must stop the cheating. "Keep it up and get this bill over the finish line. Passing the audit bill will be a big win for Texas! Let's make sure the great people of Texas believe and trust their elections."

None of the election audits in states seek to overturn President Joe Biden's election. Texas' announced just a few hours after Trump released a statement telling Abbott that "Texans demand a real audit to completely address their concerns."