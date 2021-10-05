×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | charliebaker | geoffdiehl | gop | endorsement | gov

Trump Endorses Geoff Diehl in GOP Primary Against Massachusetts Gov. Baker

Trump Endorses Geoff Diehl in GOP Primary Against Massachusetts Gov. Baker

(Joe Sohm/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 October 2021 08:15 PM

Once the most popular governor in the United States in polling, despite presiding over a reliably blue state in presidential election terms, Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker will have a primary challenge on his docket for his 2022 reelection campaign. 

Former President Donald Trump gave his "complete and total endorsement" to a top Republican hopeful Tuesday in a statement from his Save America PAC.

"Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl of Massachusetts looks very much forward to his run against 'RINO' Gov. Charlie Baker, who has done nothing for the Republican Party and has driven Massachusetts energy costs into, by far, the highest in the nation — monthly electric bills, and all else, are not even close to being where they should be," Trump wrote.

"Baker is bad on crime, disrespects our police, does nothing for our veterans, has totally botched the vaccination rollout, presided over the collapse of the MBTA, and has seen crime go to record levels."

In addition to hitting Baker on energy, Trump denounced the blue state governor for bowing to Green New Deal progressives such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"His 'green climate' views are fresh out of the AOC playbook," Trump's statement continued. "He has totally abandoned the principles of the Republican Party, never cutting taxes and undermining our agenda. Baker is definitely not an American First or Make America Great Again kind of guy."

Diehl, meanwhile, seeks to capitalize on the popularity of Trump, as many other gubernatorial candidates have over the summer.

"Geoff Diehl, on the other hand, is a true patriot, a believer in low energy costs and our independent energy policy (which was just obliterated by the Biden administration with energy costs soaring!)," Trump's statement concluded. "Geoff is strong on crime, election integrity, our now under siege southern border, loves our military, and has a big focus on taking care of our vets.

"Geoff Diehl will be an outstanding governor for the state of Massachusetts, and it is my honor to give him my complete and total endorsement!"

Diehl served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019. He also ran for Senate against Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren in 2018.

Also, Diehl tweeted a warning Monday that had been frequently raised by Trump amid the 2020 presidential election: The dangers of mass mail-in balloting.

"Today, I called on Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito to block the attempt to make mail-in voting permanent, and to support Voter ID. Check out my first floor speech on this topic, back in 2012"

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Once the most popular governor in the United States in polling, despite presiding over a reliably blue state in presidential election terms, Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker will have a primary challenge on his docket for his 2022 reelection campaign.
charliebaker, geoffdiehl, gop, endorsement, gov
420
2021-15-05
Tuesday, 05 October 2021 08:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved