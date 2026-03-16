Trump: Susie Wiles Has Early-Stage Breast Cancer

President Donald Trump said Monday that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and will begin treatment while continuing her duties at the White House.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said, "Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting."

Trump said Wiles has assembled a strong medical team and that her outlook is positive, writing, "She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent!"

Trump said Wiles intends to remain closely involved in her work during treatment and that "she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!"

Trump praised Wiles' determination to continue serving while receiving treatment, writing, "Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her."

Trump also described Wiles as "one of my closest and most important advisors," calling her "tough and deeply committed to serving the American People."

He added that he expects her to recover fully, writing, "She will soon be better than ever!"

Trump also said he and first lady Melania Trump are supporting Wiles as she begins treatment.

"Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country!" he wrote.

Wiles has long been a prominent Republican strategist and political adviser.

In 2019, she stepped away from her role as a lobbyist at Ballard Partners to address a health issue that began the previous year, saying at the time, "Due to a nagging health issue, it's time for me to focus on taking care of myself, so out of fairness to the firm and its clients, I have decided to separate from Ballard Partners."

She described the move as a temporary break so she could focus on her health.