WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: susie wiles | fbi | phone records | kash patel | biden

Wiles 'in Shock' FBI Subpoenaed Her Phone Records

By    |   Thursday, 26 February 2026 01:19 PM EST

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the bureau under former President Joe Biden subpoenaed the phone records of Susie Wiles, now the White House chief of staff, while both were private citizens, according to a Thursday report by Axios.

Wiles told associates, "I am in shock."

Patel described the actions as "outrageous and deeply alarming," alleging that previous FBI leadership obtained their phone "toll records," which show the timing and recipients of calls, under what he called "flimsy pretexts," and placed the matter in restricted case files to limit oversight.

The subpoenas reportedly sought call records from 2022 and 2023, during the federal investigation into whether then-former President Donald Trump improperly retained classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Reuters first reported the subpoenas. According to that report, in 2023 the FBI also recorded a phone call between Wiles and her attorney.

While the attorney was aware of and consented to the recording, Wiles herself was not informed, according to two FBI officials cited by Reuters.

Trump officials familiar with the matter told Axios the disclosures could be "the tip of the iceberg," suggesting that additional figures in Trump's orbit may have been scrutinized during the investigation.

The developments add to longstanding Republican accusations that federal law enforcement agencies were weaponized under the Biden administration to target political opponents.

GOP lawmakers have pointed to investigations into Trump, surveillance controversies tied to the 2016 Russia probe, and Justice Department actions involving anti-abortion activists and parents at school board meetings as evidence of politicization within federal agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
FBI Director Kash Patel said that the bureau under former President Joe Biden subpoenaed the phone records of Susie Wiles, now the White House chief of staff, while both were private citizens, according to a Thursday report by Axios.
susie wiles, fbi, phone records, kash patel, biden
252
2026-19-26
Thursday, 26 February 2026 01:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved