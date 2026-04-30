Trump Slams NY Times, CNN for Iran War Coverage

President Donald Trump said the United States has "militarily decapitated" Iran and sharply criticized major news coverage from The New York Times and CNN, accusing the outlets of portraying Iran as gaining the upper hand in the conflict.

After signing an executive order in the Oval Office to expand workers' access to retirement savings, Trump described U.S. military operations against Iran in sweeping terms, saying Tehran's capabilities had been effectively eliminated.

"And every day, I read about how well they're doing militarily. They've got nothing left. They're done," Trump said.

"And yet I read in The New York Times, I see on stupid CNN — which I only watch because you have to watch a little bit of the enemy, so I watch it for a very short period; you have to, you have to be smart — and if you see CNN, you'd think they're winning the war."

Trump went further, calling the Times' reporting "seditious" and criticizing opinion writers at the newspaper.

"If you read The New York Times, it's actually seditious, in my opinion," he said.

"You read some of these columnists, but it all starts with the top. It's a terrible thing."

The president said U.S. military efforts are succeeding.

"Everybody knows the facts. We are decimating the country."

Trump's comments come as his administration continues to describe the military campaign against Iran as a major success — even as some lawmakers and analysts have raised questions about the scope and progress of the conflict.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly claimed significant battlefield gains, at times asserting that Iran's military infrastructure and leadership have been severely degraded.

During his remarks, the president also referenced U.S. actions in other regions, including Venezuela, praising American military efforts abroad.

"It's so sad," Trump said, before adding that he hesitated to speak too positively about U.S. progress out of concern it could affect perceptions of the conflict.

"I hate to even say that, because when I say that, people out watching, they'll say, 'Oh, maybe they'll win it,' just by the fact that I'm saying, and it's so ridiculous."

The executive order signed earlier in the day focuses on retirement policy, though Trump's remarks centered largely on foreign policy and media criticism.