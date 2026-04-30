Fiscal Year 2027 GOP Spending Bill Targets Federal Gun Rules

A spending bill unveiled by the GOP-led House Appropriations Committee for fiscal year 2027 takes aim at federal firearms regulations, including eliminating National Firearms Act registration requirements for suppressors and short-barreled rifles, Breitbart reported.

The proposal revisits an issue that surfaced during debate over the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Early versions of that legislation included provisions to remove both the registration requirements and the associated tax on suppressors and short-barreled rifles.

However, the final version stopped short, eliminating only the $200 tax stamp while leaving the registration framework in place.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., a member of the Appropriations Committee, has maintained that the tax and registration are inherently linked, arguing that eliminating one should nullify the other.

Despite that argument, federal authorities have reportedly continued to enforce registration requirements since President Donald Trump's signature legislation became law last July.

House Republicans are now seeking to resolve the issue through the appropriations process, effectively cutting off funding for continued enforcement.

On Wednesday, Clyde posted on X regarding the matter.

"I secured a measure in the OBBB to zero out NFA taxes for short-barreled firearms and suppressors. $0 tax = Zero registration," he wrote.

"Yet the DOJ [Department of Justice] is currently defending this NFA registration. While litigation is ongoing, your tax dollars shouldn't fund invalidated NFA requirements."

The new funding measure goes further, according to gun rights advocates.

Gun Owners of America said the bill would also block funding for a series of firearm-related regulations implemented during the Biden administration, including actions by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

"Well done @HouseAppropsGOP and @Rep_Clyde," the group wrote in a post on X. "Now let's hold the line and get this signed into law!"

Among those provisions, the group highlighted language to defund "Biden Export Restrictions," along with other regulatory efforts.