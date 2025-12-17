Trump Backs Wiles After Controversial Vanity Fair Profile

President Donald Trump on Wednesday forcefully defended White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles after a Vanity Fair profile ignited controversy by highlighting internal tensions and quoting Wiles as describing Trump as having an "alcoholic's personality."

Trump told the New York Post he was not offended by the remark and reaffirmed his confidence in Wiles, calling her "fantastic" and praising her White House leadership.

"I've said that myself many times," Trump told the Post, reiterating that although he does not drink alcohol, he has an addictive personality that could have led him down that path.

Trump has long cited the alcoholism and early death of his brother, Fred Trump Jr., as the reason he abstains from drinking.

Wiles' comments appeared in a lengthy Vanity Fair article published Tuesday, based on multiple on-the-record interviews, which portrayed disagreements inside the Trump administration and offered blunt characterizations of senior officials.

In the article, Wiles was quoted as criticizing Vice President JD Vance and questioning how Attorney General Pam Bondi handled the release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Other unnamed sources described policy debates over immigration enforcement, personnel decisions, and White House communications.

Trump dismissed the article's broader framing and again criticized Vanity Fair, which he has frequently accused of bias against him. He made clear, however, that the reporting would not affect Wiles' standing.

"She's doing a great job," Trump said. "I stand with her."

Wiles, a veteran Republican strategist who played a central role in Trump's 2024 campaign, moved quickly to rebut the story's portrayal.

In a post on X, she called the article a "disingenuously framed hit job" and said it distorted her remarks while ignoring the administration's accomplishments.

Senior administration officials also closed ranks, rejecting claims of dysfunction and stressing that internal debate is a normal part of governing.

The episode came as Trump enters the final stretch of his first year back in office, with immigration enforcement, trade policy, and foreign affairs dominating his agenda.

Wiles has been widely credited by allies with bringing discipline and structure to the West Wing, a contrast to Trump's first term.

Despite the flare-up, Trump's public defense of Wiles signaled continuity at the top of the White House and underscored his willingness to shrug off media scrutiny he views as hostile.

"She tells it like it is," Trump said, adding that he has no plans to make changes to his senior staff.