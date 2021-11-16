California Rep. Speier Latest Democrat to Announce Plans to Leave House

California Rep. Jackie Speier became the latest Democrat to announce plans to leave Congress and not seek reelection in next year's midterms.

Speier, whose 14th District includes southwest San Francisco, made her announcement in a video shared Tuesday.

"Today, I'm announcing that I will not be a candidate for reelection to Congress in 2022," Speier said in the video. "It's time for me to come home. Time for me to be more than a weekend wife, mother, and friend.

"It's been an extraordinary honor and privilege to represent the people of San Mateo County and San Francisco at almost every level of government for nearly four decades."

Though Speier is not currently on the agenda by Republicans as a takeover possibility, Republicans currently appear in position to regain control of the House in 2022.

A new Washington Post/ABC News poll found that Republicans hold a 10-point advantage over Democrats on a generic congressional midterm ballot. That's the largest lead GOP congressional candidates have held in the midterm election vote preferences of the poll in 40 years.

According to Ballotpedia, 15 House Democrats will not seek reelection, including Speier.

Immediately following Election Day on Nov. 2, the National Republican Congressional Committee announced it had added 13 names to a long list of House Democrats being targeted in the 2022 midterms. Speier was not on the list.

Speier, a strong supporter of President Joe Biden's progressive policies, was elected to Congress in 2008. She survived five gunshot wounds when mentor Rep. Leo Ryan, D-Calif., was assassinated during the 1978 Jonestown massacre in Guyana.

"There's also another chapter or two in my book of life, and I intend to contribute to you, the communities I love on the peninsula and in San Francisco, and the country that has given me so much," Speier said in the video.