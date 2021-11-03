NRCC Adds 13 Names to List of Targeted House Democrats

Hours after Glenn Youngkin's stunning victory in the Virginia governor's race and other impressive GOP showings on Election Day, the National Republican Congressional Committee announced it had added 13 names to a long list of House Democrats being targeted in the 2022 midterms.

The NRCC's list now consists of 70 Democrat lawmakers the GOP hopes to defeat in next year's elections.

"In a cycle like this, no Democrat is safe," NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said Wednesday in a release on the organization's website. "Voters are rejecting Democrat policies that have caused massive price increases, opened our borders, and spurred a nationwide crime wave."

The House members being added to the list of Democrats being targeted include Reps. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz.; Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo.; Joe Courtney, D-Conn.; Darren Soto, D-Fla.; Sanford Bishop, D-Ga.; Frank Mrvan, D-Ind.; David Trone, D-Md.; G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C.; Annie Kuster, D-N.H.; Teresa Leger-Fernández, D-N.M.; Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.; Jim Cooper, D-Tenn.; and Jennifer Wexton, D-Va.

Republican Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Democrat Allison Russo in a special election for Ohio's 15th Congressional District around Columbus, MSNBC projected Tuesday.

In New Jersey, Republican Jack Ciattarelli surprisingly remained in a still undecided race against incumbent Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy.

The NRCC also issued a release Wednesday reminding people that a prominent Democrat pollster said it would be time to "hit the f***ing panic button, because all hell's going to break loose" if former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe lost to Youngkin.

"Democrats should immediately abandon their $3.5 trillion reckless tax and spending spree. Last night made it crystal clear that the American people are rejecting Democrats’ radical socialist agenda," said NRCC spokesman Mike Berg.

A poll conducted ahead of next year's midterms showed that Republicans made out slightly better than Democrats on a generic congressional ballot, though both parties showed negative approval ratings.

The Harvard Center for American Political Studies-Harris Poll survey, which was shared exclusively with The Hill, shows that 45% of registered voters would vote for a Republican candidate in their congressional district, compared with 42% who would support a Democrat, and 13% who are unsure.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Sunday predicted midterm elections around the nation "will be a great year" for the GOP.

Scott, who is chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Fox News the Virginia governor’s race revolved around issues that resonate across the country.

"2022 will be a great year and part of that is exactly what happened with Glenn Youngkin's race," Scott said on Fox News. "They are saying this idea that parents shouldn't be involved in schools … is wrong. … the border is not secure … critical race theory that they want to teach in schools is wrong."