ABC Poll: Biden Approval Hits Low; Dems, Independents Sour on Him

Democrats and independents are becoming more and more disenchanted by President Joe Biden and his administration, as approval of the president reached a new low in The Washington Post/ABC News poll.

Strikingly, Biden is 12 points under water on job approval (53% disapprove, just 41% approve), which is roughly equal to the 10-point edge Republicans now have on Democrats among registered voters on a generic congressional midterm ballot.

If the election was held today: 51% of registered voters prefer a GOP-held Congress, compared to just 41% for a Democrat-held Congress, according to the poll.

Biden's sinking approval ratings, along with the alarm bells ringing in this month's gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey, are contributing to the red swing. Among 44% of U.S. adults strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing, including 80% Republicans and 45% of independents.

Biden's overall approval was last at 50% in June, before falling to 44% in September after the deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. The swing is mostly among his base, too.

While 94% of Democrats approved in June, compared to 3% disapproval, there are now more than five times as many Democrats disapproving (16%). Just 4 in 10 Democrats strongly approve of the job Biden is doing, compared to about 7 in 10 in June.

Biden is 16 points under water on the economy, as inflation has spiked in recent weeks. That negative rating has more than doubled since April, when he was just 7 points under water on his handling of the economy.

Like Democrats and independents abandoning Biden, the economy remains a drain, too. Americans are pessimistic on the economic future as 70% are negative on the economy, including 38% who say it is in "poor" condition, according to the poll.

About half of those polled blame Biden for spiking inflation and more than 6 in 10 say he has not accomplished much to date, including 71% of independents. Meanwhile, there are still two-thirds of Democrats believing Biden has accomplished a great deal or a good amount.

Americans have even abandoned Biden on the coronavirus pandemic. Biden's once positive approval there is now net negative (49% disapprove, 47% approve). He was 2-to-1 positive in that area as recently as June.

The Post-ABC poll was conducted Nov. 7-10 among 1,001 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.