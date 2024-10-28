USA Today/Suffolk Poll: Wisconsin US Senate Race in Statistical Tie

The hotly contested U.S. Senate seat in Wisconsin is now in a statistical tie.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed incumbent Wisconsin Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin, seeking her third term, holds a 45.6% to 44.2% lead over Republican Eric Hovde. The survey results were released Monday. The findings are well within the 4.4 percentage point margin of error.

The results show another 7.2% are undecided, 1.6% support America First candidate Thomas Leager, 0.6% back Disrupt the Corruption candidate Phil Anderson, and 0.8% refuse to say how they would vote.

The USA Today/Suffolk poll results are similar to those from Thursday's Emerson College Polling/RealClearWorld poll results, which found Hovde and Baldwin each received 48%.

CNN reported businessman Hovde has closed ground after GOP ads focused on Baldwin's same-sex relationship and the career of her partner, Maria Brisbane, a financial adviser.

"Oh, come on, I could care less whether she's gay," Hovde said in an interview. "I mean, this is a ridiculous question."

Some of Brisbane's wealthy clients, though, work in industries regulated by Congress.

"Sen. Baldwin is working for special interests and not for Wisconsin anymore, raking in cash from Big Tech, Big Pharma, and living on Wall Street with her partner, Maria Brisbane, who continues to advise the uber-wealthy on industries regulated by Baldwin, creating a massive conflict of interest. The people of Wisconsin are tired of corrupt career politicians and are ready for change," Hovde spokesman Zach Bannon said, WisPolitics reported.

Wisconsin is considered one of seven key swing states that will decide the presidential election between former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat candidate.

A Baldwin loss also would deal a serious blow to Democrats' hopes of retaining control of the Senate.

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll was conducted via live telephone interviews Oct. 20-23 among 500 likely Wisconsin general election voters.