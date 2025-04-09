WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Again Urges Congress to Pass 'One Big, Beautiful' Bill

Wednesday, 09 April 2025 09:55 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Wednesday again urged Congress to pass "one big, beautiful" reconciliation bill to secure federal spending and tax cuts.

Some House conservatives are stalling action on Trump's bill of tax breaks and spending reductions, refusing to accept a Senate GOP budget framework approved over the weekend because it doesn't cut enough.

"Republicans, it is more important now, than ever, that we pass THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL. The USA will Soar like never before!!!" Trump posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

Trump's comment followed his Tuesday meeting with members from the conservative House Freedom Caucus. In what was described as a contentious powwow, some of the Republicans told the president they could not support the Senate package without a commitment to steeper cuts.

Minutes before his social media comment on the bill, Trump posted, "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., insisted Tuesday that a final reconciliation bill on the budget will be a "collaborative process between the House and Senate."

"The [Senate] budget resolution is not the law," Johnson said during a House GOP leadership press conference. "All this does is it allows us to continue the process, begin drafting the actual legislation [that] really counts, and that's the one big, beautiful bill" that Trump seeks.

Johnson said the Senate's plan "makes no changes to the reconciliation instructions that we put into the budget resolution, so our objectives remain intact."

Johnson added that, "Any final reconciliation bill has to include historic spending reductions that [the House] included in our resolution while also safeguarding essential programs."

Spending cuts appear to be the key remaining issue toward a budget deal.

"I'm tired of the fake math in the swamp," said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a Freedom Caucus leader, before the meeting with Trump.

After the meeting, Roy was among those unmoved, saying, "I'm still a no."

Republicans, in control of the White House and Congress, are trying to muscle Trump's signature domestic policy bill closer to passage, ensuring that some $4.5 trillion in tax breaks approved during his first term don't expire at year's end.

But House Republicans are demanding as much as $2 trillion in budget cuts over the decade, to help offset the costs of the tax breaks, while Senate Republicans, who stayed up late to pass their package early Saturday morning, are hesitant to go that far.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

